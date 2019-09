This Common Makeup Mistake Is So Bad For Your Skin

Perhaps only once you get to the source will you find a solution. If you're the forgetful sort, that solution might be keeping makeup wipes, or a few cotton pads and micellar water, on your bedside table. You don't need a mirror, or running water, so you can just remove everything from the comfort of your bed and toss it all in the morning. And if you just can't seem to get all your makeup off, no matter how hard you try, you need a stronger, more efficient makeup remover to streamline the process for you. A thorough cleanse with a powerful yet non-irritating formula, like Clinique's cult-classic Take The Day Off Makeup Remover , will make the process that much quicker, getting you in bed that much faster.