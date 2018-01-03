Okay, so you've got your daily skin-care routine down: cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer. But, have you ever stopped to think that how you apply these products is just as important as the items themselves? There is, actually, a right way to apply skin-care products to get the most out of them. Follow these guidelines for glowing, healthy skin.
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused