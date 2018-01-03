Story from Beauty

Are You Applying Your Skin-Care Products Correctly?

Renée Rouleau
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Illustrated by Elliot Salazar.
Okay, so you've got your daily skin-care routine down: cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer. But, have you ever stopped to think that how you apply these products is just as important as the items themselves? There is, actually, a right way to apply skin-care products to get the most out of them. Follow these guidelines for glowing, healthy skin.
Read More:
All The Differences Between A $200 Skin Cream & A $20 One
Science Says This Is A Secret To Clearer Skin
I Drank A Gallon Of Water A Day For Better Skin & Here's What Happened

More from Skin Care