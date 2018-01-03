Skip navigation!
Are You Applying Your Skin-Care Products Correctly?
Renée Rouleau
Jan 3, 2018
Skin Care
Pro Tips For Preventing Chin & Jawline Breakouts Long After Your Teen Years
Renée Rouleau
Nov 2, 2017
Skin Care
What To Know About Caring For Your Skin In Your 30s
Renée Rouleau
Jul 25, 2017
Skin Care
Why You're Still Breaking Out & What To Do About It
Breakouts are one of the top skin-care concerns of my clients, and age isn't always a big factor. While acne is usually thought of as a teenage concern,
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
The Expert Way To Get Rid Of Blackheads
Manual extractions to remove clogged pores and blackheads are a common step in a professional facial, but did you know there’s a way to safely remove
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
The Embarrassing Skin Problem Nobody Talks About
UPDATE: This post was originally published on May 3, 2015. The flowers are blooming and the sun is shining, and though it may be hard to believe, the
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
Quick Fix Skin-Care Swaps
No matter how diligent you are about caring for your skin day to day, there will always be that one time you forget to pack something before jetting off
by
Renée Rouleau
Beauty
What To Know Before You Start Shaving Your Face
A few years ago, I started shaving my face every three weeks. The results have been fantastic. Contrary to popular opinion, face shaving is not just for
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
8 Small Skin-Care Tweaks To Help You Transition From Summer To Fall
A change of season typically means a change in the way skin behaves, often resulting in dryness, breakouts, and a general lackluster appearance. Although
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
Avoid Wedding Day Skin Disasters By Following This 3-Month Plan
The countdown has begun! It’s almost time to say “I do.” As you get closer to your wedding day, it’s important to pay close attention to your
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
Avoid Wedding-Day Skin Issues By Planning Ahead
It's six months before the big day. You’ve got the venue, the dress, and the partner — but have you got your skin under control? You hardly need me to
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
What You Need To Know About This New Beauty Trend
If you follow the latest in skin-care trends, you're probably aware of the popular professional procedure that promises to leave the skin smooth and
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
4 Bridal Skin Emergencies & How To Fix Them
Over the years, I’ve seen a few wedding day skin emergencies (everything from breakouts to puffy eyes) that have made even the most cool and collected
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
In Your 20s? 5 Anti-Aging Products You Need In Your Regimen
If you are in your twenties and want to prevent wrinkles, now is the time to start getting serious. After all, it’s far easier (and less expensive) to
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
6 Smart Ways To Prevent Summer Acne
Keeping skin breakout-free in the summer can be a challenge. An increase in oil production + sweat = definite problems. You want to wear less makeup, but
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
Quick Ways To Help Soothe Bad Reactions To Skin-Care Products
If you’re a true beauty enthusiast and love trying out the latest new formulas in skin care, most likely you’ve run into the occasional glitch,
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
8 Effective Ways To Treat A Painful Sunburn
Summer days are often whiled away at the beach, lounging by the pool, and hanging out at backyard barbecues. At these outdoor events, it seems that no
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
Keep Your Skin In Check This Summer With These 7 Expert Tips
Summer has unofficially started, and the increased heat and humidity are here to stay for the next few months. The positive aspects of this change of
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
Beat The Heat & Avoid The Burn With These Expert Tips
This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. So, of course, the first thing I'm thinking about is extra protection. Summer sun and heat can wreak
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
6 Ways To Keep Oily Skin At Bay
Summer brings sunshine, warm weather, and lots of outdoor activities. But, it can also bring an increase in oil production. Dealing with shiny skin is
by
Renée Rouleau
Creative
Why This Is The Ultimate Anti-Aging Product
Something I’ll never stop preaching is that sunscreen is the absolute best anti-aging product in the world. However, this is only true when it's worn
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
Makeup Removal: You're Doing It Wrong
If you wake up with mascara still smeared around your eyes, it's likely that you aren’t removing your makeup properly before bed. You already know
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
Do You Actually Know Your Skin Type?
When people think of skin type, the terms are generally dry, normal, and oily. But, there's actually way more that goes into it, and these three
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
The 5 Skin-Care Products You Need To Be Using Now
It’s the time of year to tackle spring-cleaning — and not just your house or apartment, but also your cosmetics and skin-care products. The change
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
The Truth About This Skin-Care Technique May Surprise You
If your first thought upon hearing “chemical peel” is red, flaky skin that'll have you hiding out for days, you should keep in mind that not
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
Secrets Of A Celebrity Aesthetician
I'm an aesthetician with 25 years of hands-on experience, so you might expect me to be well-versed in the tricks of the trade — and you wouldn't be
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
How To Minimize The Appearance Of Pores
Over the course of my 25 years in the skin-care industry, working hands-on with clients, one of the most common questions I get asked is, “How can I
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
Expert Tips For Waking Up Tired, Dull Skin
When we say skin is “tired,” what do we really mean? It’s typical for clients to come in for a facial and declare that their skin looks tired
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
How To Get Rid Of Your Acne Scars
While that pesky blemish you picked may be long gone, if the dark purple or red scar is still lingering, there are things you can do to minimize it.
by
Renée Rouleau
Skin Care
Genius Tips For Getting Rid Of Facial & Undereye Puffiness
Sleep deprivation, eating high-sodium foods, and late-night partying can result in tired, puffy eyes and sallow-looking skin in the morning. But, not
by
Renée Rouleau
