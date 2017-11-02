Pro Tips For Preventing Chin & Jawline Breakouts Long After Your Teen Years

As many of us are well aware, breakout concerns don't disappear by the time we exit adolescence. Since hormonal fluctuations continue to affect us in our 30s, 40s, and beyond, many of us are prone to acne flareups — often in the form of sore, cystic blemishes that appear along the chin and jawline.
These blemishes are, unfortunately, tremendously difficult to treat as they do not respond well to traditional spot treatments. Lasting anywhere from two to four weeks, cystic pimples may also leave behind dark, red, scars that like to linger. The best thing you can do is learn how to prevent these pesky (and often painful) pimples from popping up in the first place. Ahead, my pro tips for dealing with adult acne along the chin and jawline.