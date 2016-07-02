

Manual extractions to remove clogged pores and blackheads are a common step in a professional facial, but did you know there’s a way to safely remove them yourself at home? Here’s my expert skin-care advice for DIY-extractions that'll keep your pores clean and clear without harming the skin. Of course, a professional is always preferred for manual extractions, but if you're in a jam, and it's not realistic to get to an aesthetician, then properly doing it at home — emphasis on properly — can be a good stopgap until you can get to an appointment for a more thorough cleansing. Follow the guidelines below to take matters into your own hands the right way.



What you’ll need: Some basic “tools” found in almost everyone’s home: cellophane/plastic wrap, two washcloths, facial tissue, and a heavy moisturizer. Plan to perform manual extractions immediately after a shower when the skin’s temperature has risen. The naturally heated skin will soften the hardened oil within the pores, making for easier extractions.