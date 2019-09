After five minutes, remove the washcloths and plastic wrap and keep the skin moist by applying a bit more moisturizer.The next step is to wrap tissue over each of your forefingers and gently squeeze to remove blackheads or clogged pores. When squeezing, avoid positioning the fingers too close to the blackhead or clogged pore, as this will make getting it out more challenging. Widen your fingers out a bit so that the blackhead can be extracted more easily from a deeper level of the skin.To avoid creating squeeze marks, go easy and be sure to relocate the position of your fingers. For example, first position fingers at 3:00 and 9:00, then 5:00 and 10:00 and then 2:00 and 7:00. My general rule is three strikes and you’re out. Meaning, if the blackhead doesn’t come out after three tries, don’t do it any longer or you’ll risk harming the skin or potentially damaging a capillary.When finished, wipe the skin with an alcohol-free toner and then apply a cooling gel mask to reduce any redness. Or, you can use a clay-based mask to purify the pores.Once the pores are clean, it’s important to incorporate products into your routine that use acids, such as beta-hydroxy acid (BHA), to absorb directly into the pore lining and keep them cleaned out, as well as preventing the oil from filling back up so quickly. Skin-care products with pore-clearing BHA acids might include cleansers serum s, and at-home pore cleaning peels . Be sure the products are gentle and do not contain SD alcohol 40 or denatured alcohol. I do not recommend you use any acid-based products for at least 24 hours after manual extractions.