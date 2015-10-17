No matter how diligent you are about caring for your skin day to day, there will always be that one time you forget to pack something before jetting off on a trip. No need to panic or run to your nearest drugstore just yet, there are ways to “sub in” products without a ton of stress. Try these commonly found “swaps” that will see you through until you can refill your favorites...



Forgot makeup remover? Try clear lip balm or gloss for removing mascara, eyeliner, and shadows.



Removing makeup at the end of the day is crucial in keeping skin healthy, so you never want to skip this step. The emollients and oils used in lip balm and gloss can effectively break down eye makeup and mascara. Swipe your fingertip over a clear lip balm (your body temperature will help to melt it quickly) until you get a good coating. Next, wipe it over the lids and onto upper and lower lashes. Dampen a cotton pad with warm water and wipe over eyes until all makeup is removed. This can also be used with a clear lip gloss.



Forgot an acne spot treatment? Try vodka — yes, vodka.



The goal with any blemish is to dry out the infection to get it to heal more quickly. On clean skin, dip a Q-tip directly into vodka and apply directly onto a blemish and let dry. Cheers to clear skin!



Out of moisturizer? Try an eye cream.



In a pinch, eye cream can be used (sparingly) as a night moisturizer. Eye creams are formulated with moisturizing agents to keep the eye area moist, but these properties will serve the purpose of keeping the face hydrated. Note: Since some eye creams are also loaded with active anti-aging ingredients, like peptides and certain vitamin combinations designed to increase the metabolism of aging cells, it could be too stimulating and increase sensitivity or breakouts, especially for younger skin types, where the metabolism is already active. Be sure not to use longer than five days — and if sensitivity occurs, discontinue use.



Short on body lotion? Hair conditioner works as a substitute.



It’s important to use moisturizer to prevent moisture evaporation and to soften and soothe the skin on the body, especially after shaving. Most well-formulated hair conditioners contain many oils, hydrators, and emollients, like shea butter, argan oil, glycerin, panthenol, and jojoba oil, all of which can be beneficial for moisturizing the skin — in a pinch. Wet your fingertips and apply a dime-sized amount to the hands and rub together before applying to the body. Water will dilute it to a thinner consistency to prevent unnecessary stickiness.



Used the last of your cleanser? A hot towel wrap with olive oil can be used place of a face cleanser.



Clean skin is “clearly” healthy skin. You literally cannot skip cleansing if you want great skin, especially at night when you have a day’s worth of grime and makeup clogging pores. Here’s a great substitute for a gentle facial cleanser that uses olive oil and hot towel. Massage a nickel-sized amount of olive oil onto the entire the face and let it sit for 90 seconds. Next, fill a sink with hot water and a hand towel. Ring the towel out well and hold to face for 60 seconds. As you remove the towel, gently wipe over face to remove any greasy residue. Skin should feel soft, clean, and refreshed. Olive oil gently dissolves dirt, debris, and makeup.