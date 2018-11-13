I Haven't Used Moisturizer In Two Years — & Here's Why

Both Kerr and Dr. Jack said that, on your skin’s hierarchy of needs, exfoliation, SPF, and antioxidants rank a lot higher than moisturizing. “Your skin has a homeostatic balance that it will inevitably return to, so applying a moisturizer that’s just forming some kind of barrier won’t ‘fix’ much,” Dr. Jack explained. Your skin needs to shed every day, so exfoliation — both natural and the kind you do with a little glycolic acid toner on a cotton ball — is integral. “So many people confuse dead skin with dry skin,” Kerr told me. “Moisturizer impedes this process, and while exfoliation is often thought of as really harsh, it will actually strengthen your skin’s barrier function by stripping away weakened cells on the skin’s surface and letting stronger, fresher cells underneath come forward.”