All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
You could spend hours upon hours searching for wardrobe staples that evoke the style of your favourite fashionable celebs and influencers, often to no avail. Or, they can do you a solid and drop a collaboration full of clothes that look like they just walked out of their closet — which is exactly what actor Laura Harrier just did with Reformation.
Launching today, the capsule collection sees the BlacKkKlansman star teaming up with the It-girl brand for a ’90s-esque 18-piece collection inspired by Harrier’s minimalist style. That means you’ll find summer essentials and party dressing must-haves, like sleeveless midi knit dresses, one-shoulder tops, wide-leg trousers, button-front shirts, backless dresses, and mesh ballet flats. Most pieces are available in a neutral colour palette — blacks, creams, and chocolate browns — with a touch of leopard print thrown in, and made, according to the press release, using deadstock fabrics.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I started with pieces in my own closet that I loved and drew inspiration from there," Harrier said in a press statement. "I have a ton of vintage so much of the collection is influenced by my love of collecting that, but I wanted everything to feel modern and fresh at the same time. I was heavily influenced by ’90s fashion, which is my absolute favourite era, and the style icons of that time, like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Gwyneth Paltrow.”
Harrier also added that partnering with Reformation was a natural fit. “I’ve always wanted to design a collection, but it was important to me to find a partner that was natural and organic," she said. "I’ve been a Ref customer for over a decade and first started shopping the brand at their Lower East Side store in New York City. I remember feeling like it was just the coolest brand out there and I wanted to own everything they made.”
Reformation is no stranger to teaming up with the style set. Past collaborators for the brand include Laura Vassar, co-founder of luxury label Brock Collection, French-American model-actress Camille Rowe, and even the New York City Ballet.
The Reformation x Laura Harrier collab is available to shop online and in select retail locations now, with prices ranging from £88 to £368.