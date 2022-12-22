Designed to last and be loved for generations, the capsule includes vests, parkas and reversible puffers crafted from recycled ripstop and recycled performance satin in signature Canada Goose silhouettes and featuring beloved Reformation prints. Bringing together Canada Goose’s sustainability and values-based initiatives platform, HUMANATURE, and Reformation’s green credentials, the collection allows you to update your winter rotation without having to reinvest each season. Plus, most of the pieces are reversible so you can switch up the styling to avoid feeling like you spend November to March in the same coat (I'm not the only one who feels that way, right?). Below are the top three things to know about the limited capsule collection. Let's get to it.