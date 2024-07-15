ADVERTISEMENT
Reformation’s Collaboration With Laura Harrier Is Full Of Must-Have Party Dresses

Patricia Karounos
Last Updated July 15, 2024, 5:30 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Reformation.
You could spend hours upon hours searching for wardrobe staples that evoke the style of your favorite fashionable celebs and influencers, often to no avail. Or, they can do you a solid and drop a collaboration full of clothes that look like they just walked out of their closet — which is exactly what actor Laura Harrier just did with Reformation.
Launching today, the capsule collection sees the BlacKkKlansman star teaming up with the It-girl brand for a ’90s-esque 18-piece collection inspired by Harrier’s minimalist style. That means you’ll find summer essentials and party dressing must-haves, like sleeveless midi knit dresses, one-shoulder tops, wide-leg trousers, button-front shirts, backless dresses, and mesh ballet flats. Most pieces are available in a neutral color palette — blacks, creams, and chocolate browns — with a touch of leopard print thrown in, and made, according to the press release, using deadstock fabrics.
“I started with pieces in my own closet that I loved and drew inspiration from there," Harrier said in a press statement. "I have a ton of vintage so much of the collection is influenced by my love of collecting that, but I wanted everything to feel modern and fresh at the same time. I was heavily influenced by ’90s fashion, which is my absolute favorite era, and the style icons of that time, like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Gwyneth Paltrow.”
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Charchi Skirt
$148.00
Reformation
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Danielle Pant
$228.00
Reformation
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Maddie Knit Top
$98.00
Reformation
Harrier also added that partnering with Reformation was a natural fit. “I’ve always wanted to design a collection, but it was important to me to find a partner that was natural and organic," she said. "I’ve been a Ref customer for over a decade and first started shopping the brand at their Lower East Side store in New York City. I remember feeling like it was just the coolest brand out there and I wanted to own everything they made.”
Reformation is no stranger to teaming up with the style set. Past collaborators for the brand include Laura Vassar, co-founder of luxury label Brock Collection, French-American model-actress Camille Rowe, and even the New York City Ballet
The Reformation x Laura Harrier collab is available to shop online and in select retail locations now, with prices ranging from $88 to $578.
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Holt Top
$168.00
Reformation
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Cavallo Dress
$348.00
Reformation
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Kitty Knit Dress
$128.00
Reformation

