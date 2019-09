The Real Meaning Behind Laura Harrier's BlacKkKlansman Press Tour Hairstyles

To do that, Redway challenged herself to give her client styles that were trendy, but also steeped in tradition: loose waves, bouncy curls, cornrows , and box braids . "More often than not, young people aren’t aware of where things originated from and how important some things are as far as preserving history within a community," she says. "With social media and lack of education, you can easily have braided hairstyles — identity symbols for tribes in Africa — be dwindled down." So with every post shared, she also included historical context about the looks to make it a learning moment to shine a light on the powerful women who helped to pave the way for them both. See the looks — and get the details — ahead.