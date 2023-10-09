The Reformation x New York City Ballet Collab Is Full Of Balletcore Staples

There’s just something sartorially delightful about a night at the ballet. See: all the frothy tulle, silky pointe shoes, and pastel-hued tops. And that’s exactly what Reformation x New York City Ballet is offering with its new collaboration.
On Monday, the two announced a partnership celebrating the ballet company’s 75th anniversary. The 19-item collection draws inspiration from Jewels, the first-ever three-act, abstract ballet choreographed by dance pioneer George Balanchine, who founded the New York City Ballet.
Of course, there are balletcore staples included throughout the collection: soft pink tones on everything from off-the-shoulder sweaters and duffel bags to tulle maxi skirts, as well as theater-ready dresses. The collection also features pointe shoe-shaped ballet flats, as well as accessories like studded belts and minimalist shoulder bags. In addition to the pinks, the collection features rich jewel-like tones of red, emerald, black, and cream.
It’s no secret that balletcore is one of the biggest trends of the past few years, with everything from ballet flats to leg warmers becoming It items of the 2020s. With this collection, Reformation is taking the trend a step further, elevating the balletcore craze from the barre to the theater with gala-approved dresses that will inspire anyone to get tickets to see The Nutcracker.
Retailing from $98, the collection is now available online and in select Reformation stores.
