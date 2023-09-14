ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
10 NYFW Spring 2024 Trends To Shop Right Now

Frances Solá-Santiago
Last Updated September 14, 2023, 10:18 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Adeam.
On Thursday, following a week of catwalk parades, the New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 season wrapped up. While fashion trends for the upcoming fall/winter seasons are all rooted in wearability and functionality, according to what we saw, the collections have other plans for next spring. 
On the color front, designers embraced monochromatic dressing, as well as vibrant pops of metallics. Come warmer weather, shoppers can additionally expect ultra-feminine details like balletcore-inspired tulle and coquette aesthetic-esque corsetry. Following years of Y2K nostalgia, we’ll also be traveling back to Tumblr’s heyday with high-low dressing, bomber jackets, and leggings trending — with better style judgment, that is. 
Ahead, take a look at some of the biggest New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 trends you can (and should) shop and wear now. 
Spring 2024 Trend: Bows

Photo: Courtesy of Mirror Palais.
Mirror Palais spring/summer 2024.
Thanks to the coquette and balletcore trends, bow detailing has become a mainstay of 2023 fashion. For spring/summer 2024, designers like Mirror Palais, Aknvas, and Sandy Liang are taking it beyond the hair accessories, with voluminous and abstract bows on everything from handbags and tank tops to mini skirts
Hill House
The Lace Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress
$398.00
Hill House
Jennifer Behr
Katya Headband
$298.00
Jennifer Behr
& Other Stories
Cropped Bow Detail Halterneck Top
$129.00
& Other Stories

Spring 2024 Trend: Corset lacing

Photo: Courtesy of Priscavera.
Priscavera spring/summer 2024.
Corsetry has been one of the defining trends of the 2020s, largely due to the Regencycore craze. But this time, the lacing is on a lot more than just bustiers, with designers like Priscavera and Cristian Siriano using the embellishment in everything from pencil skirts and strapless gowns to blazers. 
Miaou
Element Lace Up Pant
$395.00
Revolve
House of CB
Carmen Bustier Sundress
$225.00
Nordstrom
Lisa Says Gah
Ophelia Corset Top
$138.00
Lisa Says Gah

Spring 2024 Trend: Gold metallics

Photo: Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell.
Brandon Maxwell spring/summer 2024.
Silver metallics dominated fashion trends in 2023 (thanks Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour). But come 2024, fashion will be all about gold. From metallic handbags (Brandon Maxwell) and shoes (Theory) to head-to-toe outfits (A. Potts), designers showed no limit to how gold can be included in our wardrobes beyond jewelry. 
Cole Haan
Women's Bridge Maryjane Ballet
$150.00
Cole Haan
ASOS
Amy Lynn Lupe Pants In Textured Metallic Gold
$130.00
ASOS
Zara
Metallic Box Bag
$59.90
Zara

Spring 2024 Trend: Belt bags

Photo: Courtesy of Tibi.
Tibi spring/summer 2024.
Oversized tote bags are not going anywhere for spring/summer 2024. But if you find yourself not wanting to carry your entire life on you, designers like Tibi and Proenza Schouler are embracing the belt bag en masse. These are not your tourist fanny packs — the runways are calling for elevated versions in leather and embellished fabrics, as well as, yes, metallic hues. 
Glad & Young
Fanny Pack
$150.00
Glad & Young
Il Bisonte
Vachetta Leather Belt Bag
$220.00
Il Bisonte
Melissa
Melissa Go Easy Bag Belt Bag
$69.00
Urban Outfitters

Spring 2024 Trend: Leggings

Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang.
Sandy Liang spring/summer 2024.
I know what you’re thinking but, just like the skirt-over-pants trend, the leggings comeback is a lot more grownup than its 2010 counterpart. Think: lace detailing, bows, and stirrups. For styling, designers have opted for long peplum shirts or mini dresses, as well as cropped leather and bomber jackets, over knee-length leggings. 
ANDREĀDAMO
Andreādamo Tie-detail Cropped Leggings
$67.00$124.00
Farfetch
Skims
Logo Mesh Foil Legging
$34.00$68.00
Skims
Anine Bing
Off-white Rhea Leggings
$150.00
SSENSE

Spring 2024 Trend: The color blue

Photo: Courtesy of LaPointe.
LaPointe spring/summer 2024.
From show to show, it was hard to see a collection that didn’t include shades of blue. The cool color tone will get a warm makeover for spring/summer 2024 thanks to designers like Proenza Schouler, LaPointe, and Collina Strada. While some like Proenza Schouler went for an ethereal approach with light blue, draped dresses, others like LaPointe took the edgier path with leather jackets and sequined suits in midnight blue shades.  
Reformation
Frankie Silk Dress
$298.00
Reformation
Everlane
The Day Glove
$135.00
Everlane
Melie Bianco
Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Satchel
$128.00
Anthropologie

Spring 2024 Trend: Thin belts

Photo: Courtesy of Bevza.
Bevza spring/summer 2024.
While it’s true that fashion’s utilitarian era will take a break for spring/summer 2024, some trends, like tailoring and suiting, are timeless. Thin belts, which designers like Bevza, Khaite, and 3.1 Phillip Lim included in their collections, provide the best of both worlds, embedding a sense of order into our wardrobes without compromising fun. Bevza’s take (pictured above) included a brown-and-gold thin belt on shorts with side slits, paired with a square-shaped bikini top. 
Polène
Thin Umi Belt
$125.00
Polène
Acne Studios
Acne Studios Thin Belt
$180.00$300.00
Shopbop
B-Low The Belt
Maeve Mini Belt
$165.00
Revolve

Spring 2024 Trend: Elevated balletcore

Photo: Courtesy of Christian Siriano.
Christian Siriano spring/summer 2024.
For spring/summer 2024, designers are inviting shoppers to treat themselves to a night at the opera. At Adeam, tulle detailing and powdery shades of green and pink were featured on classic suits (see top photo) that would convert the most ballet-averse into bonafide patrons. Meanwhile, designers like Bach Mai and Christian Siriano mixed corsetry and tailoring in mini dresses and gowns that gave the unitard uniform a new high-fashion meaning. 
ASOS
Asos Luxe Tall Suit Blazer With Tulle Deta...
$129.00
ASOS
Ioana Ciolacu
Ioana Ciolacu Sheer Long-length Gloves
$149.00
Farfetch
Boden
Tulle Full Midi Skirt
$120.00
Boden

Spring 2024 Trend: Bomber jackets

Photo: Courtesy of Ulla Johnson.
Ulla Johnson spring/summer 2024.
Bomber jackets are back and better than ever. Designers like Ulla Johnson and Tibi infused the throwback silhouette jacket style with more tailoring, clean necklines, and smaller pockets. For styling, we recommend pairing them with maxi full skirts, as evidenced by lineups at New York Fashion Week
Banana Republic
Melton Volume-sleeve Jacket
$50.00$100.00
Banana Republic
Zara
Neoprene Effect Bomber Jacket
$59.90
Zara
Nanushka
Nanushka Puffer Bomber Jacket
$539.00$1075.00
Farfetch

Spring 2024 Trend: Shells

Photo: Courtesy of Alejandra Alonso Rojas.
Alejandra Alonso Rojas spring/summer 2024.
With the popularity of the mermaidcore trend, it’s no surprise that designers are still looking to the sea for inspiration. And for spring/summer 2024, they’re looking specifically at shells. Markarian, for example, created a shell-shaped clutch, while Sandy Liang featured a T-shirt with two seashells on the breasts a la Regina George's cut-out T-shirt in Mean Girls and Alejandra Alonso Rojas sent out a seashell-adorned cover-up.
Cult Gaia
Sirena Clutch
$398.00
Cult Gaia
Maile
Kournet Sandals
$350.00
Maile
MUNS
Olivia Romper
$288.00
Muns

