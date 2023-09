10 NYFW Spring 2024 Trends To Shop Right Now

From show to show, it was hard to see a collection that didn’t include shades of blue. The cool color tone will get a warm makeover for spring/summer 2024 thanks to designers like Proenza Schouler, LaPointe, and Collina Strada. While some like Proenza Schouler went for an ethereal approach with light blue, draped dresses, others like LaPointe took the edgier path with leather jackets and sequined suits in midnight blue shades.