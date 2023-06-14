Reformation is upping its offerings with its most luxe drop yet, called The Collection. Co-created between the LA-based brand and Laura Vassar, the designer and co-founder of the luxury label Brock Collection, the 17-style capsule aims to stock closets with elevated wardrobe essentials and summer-ready party dressing.
Find flowy daytime dresses, cocktail-ready attire perfect for a summer of weddings, and sophisticated separates in neutral hues, bold reds and pretty florals, all designed to take you from day to night. Eye-catching silhouettes, asymmetric ruching and playful ruffles also add texture to the collection.
A true collaboration between the two, the line fuses Vassar’s penchant for premium materials and Reformation’s sustainability-forward ethos. Pieces have been made with deadstock fabric, as well as eco-friendly linen and silk.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
This new launch is just the latest trend-setting move for Reformation, which debuted its first-ever handbags — a line that was fronted by Daisy Jones and the Six star Camila Morrone — earlier this year. Brock Collection has previously teamed up with wedding-focused platform Over the Moon, as well as released a designer collab with H&M in 2021. Pricing ranges from $320 to $980. You can shop The Collection online now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.