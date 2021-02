Forget Loungewear, Kate Moss’s Lockdown Look Is A Vintage Tee

Whether your favourite vintage tee is from a sweaty gig, the gift shop of an exhibition, stolen from your ex or emblazoned with a political slogan, the nostalgia of a one-of-a-kind keepsake T-shirt is irreplaceable. While the throwback item is forever inspiring fashion – just look to Gucci’ s Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse collectibles, or Paco Rabanne’s retro postcard-inspired pieces – the vintage knit is having a moment, too. Rowing Blazers recently revived Princess Diana’s slogan knits of choice, one reading, fabulously, "I’m A Luxury Few Can Afford". Elsewhere, Rodarte is looking to the motifs of metalhead merch for its sweatshirt selection. It turns out, when we've all been wearing face masks and missing IRL communication more than ever, saying it with your chest really is best.