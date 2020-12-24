The North Face x Gucci Collab Includes 2020’s Most Popular Jacket In Maximalist Prints

The '70s-inspired collection — that includes outerwear, like puffer coats, quilted jackets, windbreakers, and vests, as well as clothing like shirts, skirts, and jumpsuits, for women and men — celebrates the spirit of exploration. While the pairing of the luxury brand and the outdoorsy label may seem unexpected, there are some deeper parallels. According to the press release accompanying the campaign images and video, shot in the Alps by Daniel Shea, both brands cater to those who seek adventure: "It is a well acknowledged notion that travel leads to self-discovery, and in this conviction The North Face is aligned with Gucci, which similarly empowers people in their quest to celebrate and express their own characters and personalities."