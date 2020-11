Harry Styles Isn’t The Only Reason To Tune In To GucciFest

Since the pandemic took hold, many designers have taken a step back to reassess their production practices, physical runway shows, and the archaic fashion calendar that encourages designers to put out collection after collection at a breakneck speed. Some, like Gucci, have opted out of the Fashion Month calendar to do a show on their own terms. Others have embraced more sustainable and transparent production practices, unable to ignore any longer the harmful effects that fashion overproduction has on the environment. And while a sense of collaboration has likewise been in the fashion air this year — in part maybe because of the Dries Van Noten-led open letter , signed by some of fashion’s biggest brands and retail names and calling for change in the industry; in part maybe because of the news that Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons would serve as co-creative directors at Prada — it’s still unexpected to see a partnership of this kind. Designer collaborations (like the forthcoming The North Face x Gucci collection) aside, it’s uncommon to see an established luxury brand share its platform and audience with not only younger designers, but also those whose aesthetic is different from their own.