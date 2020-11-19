GucciFest Has Harry Styles, But Its Spotlight On Emerging Designers Is The Real Reason To Tune In

“I have always thoroughly researched periods of Black liberation and those individuals who sought to gain it. I have so many books in my studio, and there is a certain selection that I go back to all the time. One of them is about Black teenagers in the ’70s and ‘80s, and I started to wonder what they were up to now, and how the families of people that were integral to the U.K. Black civil rights movement are doing now,” Ahluwalia says about the film. “[Olanipekun and I] decided we wanted to celebrate how amazing Black culture is and how we are allowed to express it because of the people who have fought hard before us. The film was really about the cast and all their individual stories and identities and how they relate to Black liberation.”