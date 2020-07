Female Designers Are Taking Gender Out Of Streetwear

Even with the inherent gender bias in streetwear, Chelsea Ma, Daniële Cathari, and Olivia Anthony felt strongly enough about the style to focus their entire lives around it — and, in turn, on changing it. Also spearheading the female-led streetwear space is Sofia Prantera, who alongside her business partner Fergus Purcell, co-founded the cult-favorite brand Aries. Rather than allowing her brand to live in the one-dimensional world of modern streetwear, Prantera’s model for Aries allows it to sell out at both luxury retailers like Matches Fashion and under-the-radar streetwear sites like VRENTS . There is also Melody Ehsani, an Iranian designer who made history when she became the first woman to design a pair of Jordans; MISBHV founder Natalia Maczek, who is, in large part, responsible for bringing streetwear to Poland; Mowalola Ogunlesiesi, the British-Nigerian designer who Kanye West recently tapped for the role of head designer for his new Yeezy Gap line ; and Ashley Williams, whose return to London Fashion Week last season after a brief hiatus was one of the most-anticipated shows of the season.