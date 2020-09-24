Gucci Announced A Collab With North Face & It’s Coming Soon

In the five years since Michele took the helm at Gucci, the designer has accomplished a lot. One thing he has yet to do with the brand, though, is partner up with someone else, making this his first-ever collaboration as creative director. North Face, on the other hand, has plenty of experience in that department. In streetwear alone, the brand has partnerships with Supreme and Brain Dead, an L.A.-based brand co-founded by Kyle NG and Ed Davis. They’ve also been teaming up with Junya Watanabe since 2006. And, just recently, North Face released a pair of padded boots and a matching puffer with Timberland.