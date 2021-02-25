While the rest of us have been slouching around the house in loungewear that ranges from found-at-the-back-of-our-PJ-drawer boxers to newly purchased, pastel-hued co-ords for the last year, Kate Moss was doing things differently. No, the supermodel hasn’t spent the pandemic suited and booted — her eternal appeal lies somewhere in the idea that she is, in fact, very normal. But her lockdown look far exceeds ours.
For i-D’s latest blockbuster print issue, themed "The Utopia In Dystopia," Moss graces the cover in a smiley-print vintage T-shirt. Inside, you'll find a rare Q&A with the model. The editorial, shot by cult photographer Jamie Hawkesworth, sees her relaxing in a striped armchair in a slew of collectible vintage T-shirts courtesy of stylist Max Pearmain’s personal collection. The tees range from a 1994 Jenny Holzer number to a 1999 piece from legendary hip hop collective and record label Ruff Ryders. For Moss, her most treasured possession is "an old Fleetwood Mac T-shirt."
Advertisement
Whether your favorite vintage T-shirt is from a sweaty gig, the gift shop of an exhibition, stolen from your ex, or emblazoned with a political slogan, the nostalgia of a one-of-a-kind, keepsake T-shirt is irreplaceable. While the throwback item is forever inspiring fashion — just look to Gucci’s Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse collectibles, or Paco Rabanne’s retro postcard-inspired pieces — the vintage knit is having a particularly big moment right now. Rowing Blazers recently revived Princess Diana’s slogan knits of choice, one reading, "I’m A Luxury Few Can Afford". Elsewhere, Rodarte is looking to the motifs of metalhead merch for its sweatshirt selection. As it turns out, when we've all been wearing face masks and missing IRL communication more than ever, saying it with your chest really is best.
Post-lockdown, though, it seems as if Moss is looking forward to throwing off her comfort-wear and dressing up just as much as we are. When asked what she's going to wear once attending a proper party is allowed, she responds: "Something chiffon that I can waft around in." Now that's the kind of post-lockdown cocktail party we want to be invited to.
Alongside Moss, i-D's "The Utopia In Dystopia" multi-issue launch featured fellow '90s supermodel Naomi Campbell and American rapper Travis Scott, who recently took over a newsstand in Los Angeles and sold merch — tees included — directly to his fans.