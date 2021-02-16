In Lockdown, Emma Chamberlain Perfected Personal Style

Despite the fact that fashion shows in Paris have been put on the back burner because of travel restrictions, and lockdown has made it harder to shop in stores in L.A., where she has been living alone during the pandemic, Chamberlain says that it was during this time that she started to discover her style. “I ended up having a lot more fun putting together outfits for Instagram, just even to look in the mirror,” she says, adding that for a lot of the first quarantine, she “played with outfits that nobody would ever see.” Along the way, it became a mode of self-discovery: “I think I've not only found more of my own personal style but also learned more about it."