The designer also invited friends and family of the models, as well as those close to him and the brand, to join the star-studded cast for the show. Moss’s daughter Lila, who made her runway debut at Miu Miu’s show in Paris last October, modeled a sheer, studded gown, with high-rise underwear below and knee-high boots. The look mirrored her mother’s in shine: a strapless, graphite-colored gown, which was paired with a short-sleeved bolero — a big trend this season — and statement earrings. Aboah’s sister Kesewa and Turlington’s nephew James also joined, making it a true family affair.