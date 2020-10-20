This Timothée Chalamet-Approved Brand Is Recreating Princess Di’s Knitwear

Whether you're a monarchist or not, our collective fascination with Princess Diana — from her marriage and personal style to her philanthropy and tragic death — refuses to wane. "I'm American but my family and I lived in London when I was a kid in the early '90s," Carlson says. "I think everyone looked at Diana's style. My mom certainly did! She had one of the original Warm & Wonderful sheep jumpers." Why does Carlson think Diana's sartorial legacy continues today? "She was ahead of her time. She perfected the art of mixing high and low, and blurred the lines between menswear and womenswear. In a weird way, she was doing streetwear before streetwear was a thing — but at the same time, she was the archetype of the Sloane Ranger! She was all of these contradictions and that's what made her so iconic — and what makes her so relevant to what's happening in fashion now."