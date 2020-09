All Your Questions About Season 4 of The Crown, Answered

Season 3 left off in 1977, just months before Prince Charles met Diana. You can probably expect to see a lot of their relationship in season 4 — and expect to see more of Charles , too. "Season 3 was about the introduction of Charles," actor Josh O'Connor told Vulture. "I think this [season], you’re right, it’s very much the Diane and Charles years." Bonham Carter also confirmed in an interview with Town & Country that season 4 will show her character, Princess Margaret , undergoing lung surgery. As for the Queen herself, we'll probably see her relationship (and conflicts) with Thatcher, especially as the new Prime Minister leads Britain into the Falklands War