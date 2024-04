The only problem that remains is actually getting a pair into your hot little hands. The two brands that have been leading the leopard charge for years are Damson Madder and Ganni , with the former consistently selling out of its cargo style and the latter constantly selling out its barrel-leg and cropped styles. At this point, your best bet is trawling sites like Depop, while also setting notifications on the Damson Madder and Ganni sites, so you can hopefully snap up a pair when they restock. Saying this, plenty of other brands are cottoning on (pun intended) to the trend: some of our fave names Lucy & Yak and Jaded London are proving tough competition, not to mention our high street go-tos Mango Zara and Pull & Bear . It's just up to you to decide what style suits you and your wardrobe best. Big, baggy and wide leg, slim-fitted and cropped or retro-inspired flare?