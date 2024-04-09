Now, the trends have had a baby, and that's precisely where leopard print jeans come in. Jeans are an accessible way to embrace the maximalism of Scandi style (at least, the version we see on TikTok) and dip our toes into mob wife, without going full fur. It also fits into our wardrobes more easily than other forms of leopard print, as you can layer over coats and girly knitwear that tone down the innate va va voom of the print.