However, if you think that jeggings are the only way that denim can be comfortable, we implore you to think again. Jeans can take on multiple forms (and cotton-spandex ratios), lending themselves to styles that are much more digestible for fashion folk. As comfy-trouser enthusiasts ourselves — especially our current sweatsuit era — we like to leave no stone unturned (so that you can leave no bottom unzipped). And so we found a few forgiving pairs of jeans that hit the mark ahead. These styles are stretchy without sacrificing sartorial integrity and relaxed without revealing their total effortlessness. Try them on and find out, and don't be surprised if you end up never taking them off.