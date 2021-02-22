If you search the internet for the origin of leggings, Google yields a definitive date: 1959 (Lycra was invented the previous year). However, a virtual query for the advent of a certain stretchy-trouser offshoot — the jegging — leads you down a less factual path. It instead produces a slew of articles denouncing the very invention of the dungaree-legging hybrid. Often mocked and ridiculed, this sartorial chimera has a complicated reputation for being both wonderfully wearable but also a bit... cringe.
However, if you think that jeggings are the only way that denim can be comfortable, we implore you to think again. Jeans can take on multiple forms (and cotton-spandex ratios), lending themselves to styles that are much more digestible for fashion folk. As comfy-trouser enthusiasts ourselves — especially our current sweatsuit era — we like to leave no stone unturned (so that you can leave no bottom unzipped). And so we found a few forgiving pairs of jeans that hit the mark ahead. These styles are stretchy without sacrificing sartorial integrity and relaxed without revealing their total effortlessness. Try them on and find out, and don't be surprised if you end up never taking them off.
