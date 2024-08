The summer isn’t quite over yet, and neither are the summer sales . Just see: Reformation’s much-anticipated annual summer sale . The Refinery29 reader-favorite brand, known for its luxe sustainable clothing, just discounted a large assortment of styles, and we’re screaming it from the rooftops!According to our shopping date, during last year’s Reformation summer sale , readers quickly carted up summer dresses and denim styles . So we obviously made sure to curate Reformation party dresses and jeans Plus: We chose pieces that can serve as transitional wardrobe staples from now through fall, so you can get an even bigger bang for your buck. We also rounded up the best versatile tops, matching skirt sets, and accessories like trendy shoes and statement handbags to complete your outfit.But note that these final-sale items will only be marked down for a limited time (or while supplies last), so be sure to fill your virtual shopping carts and get to saving ASAP.