ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

Reformation’s Summer Sale Starts Tomorrow — Here’s A Sneak Peek

Vivien Lee
Photo: Courtesy of Reformation.
The long-awaited Reformation annual summer sale kicks off Tuesday, August 15. We got a preview of the sale, and this is one you definitely don't want to miss. Get 30% off select silk halter tops, bestselling dresses, and chic denim silhouettes like cropped jackets, jumpsuits, and jeans both online and in-store. We expect items to sell out quickly once the sale begins, so allow us to direct you to our top picks. Keep scrolling for the 27 best styles from Reformation's end-of-summer sale. 
DashDividers_1_500x100

30% Off Tops

Shop This
Reformation
Erin Silk Top
$89.60$128.00
Reformation
Reformation
Lane Silk Top
$103.60$148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Tiana Top
$103.60$148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Lindy Knit Top
$47.60$68.00
Reformation
Upgrade your layer-able tops with new sleeveless halter necks and everyday tops with subtle ruching.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

30% Off Long-Sleeve Tops

Shop This
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt
$89.60$128.00
Reformation
Reformation
Enda Regenerative Wool Sweater
$89.60$128.00
Reformation
Reformation
Will Oversized Twill Shirt
$89.60$128.00
Reformation
From airy oversized shirts to a dark cherry-colored wool sweater, add any of these timeless staples to your fall wardrobe.
DashDividers_1_500x100

30% Off Denim

Shop This
Reformation
Marina Cropped Denim Jacket
$103.60$148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Skater Baggy High Rise Straight Jeans
$117.60$168.00
Reformation
Reformation
Cassidy Denim Jumpsuit
$138.60$198.00
Reformation
Reformation
Elan Ultra High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
$103.60$148.00
Reformation
Dive into our favorite chic denim picks from Reformation's summer sale for a piece you'll wear nonstop this fall.
DashDividers_1_500x100

30% Off Mini Dresses

Shop This
Reformation
Lanelle Silk Dress
$173.60$248.00
Reformation
shop 4 products
Reformation
Avni Dress
$152.60$218.00
Reformation
Reformation
Amalia Knit Dress
$103.60$148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Rosalie Dress
$152.60$218.00
Reformation
Reformation
Evianna Linen Dress
$173.60$248.00
Reformation
Whether it's for date night, a birthday, or a bachelorette party, you'll want to peruse these Reformation dresses. You'll find everything from feminine florals to sultry styles.
DashDividers_1_500x100

30% Off Midi Dresses

Reformation
Solay Silk Dress
$208.60$298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Genesis Silk Dress
$229.60$328.00
Reformation
Reformation
Tenore Cashmere Sweater Dress
$229.60$328.00
Reformation
If you're confused between a mini or maxi length, opt for a midi one that you can comfortably wear year-round. When it comes to dresses, the brand's midi-length dresses are a classic Reformation favorite.
DashDividers_1_500x100

30% Off Maxi Dresses

Shop This
Reformation
Galatia Dress
$229.60$328.00
Reformation
shop 4 products
Reformation
Nerida Silk Dress
$243.60$348.00
Reformation
Reformation
Yana Linen Dress
$173.60$248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Frankie Silk Dress
$208.60$298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Kailyn Silk Dress
$208.60$298.00
Reformation
Reformation has a plethora of discounted maxis for upcoming weddings and events — whether you're looking for something formal and flowy or casual and linen.
DashDividers_1_500x100

30% Off Sets

Shop This
Reformation
France Linen Two Piece
$173.60$248.00
Reformation
Shop This
Reformation
Lydia Knit Two Piece
$117.60$168.00
Reformation
Score two for one with Reformation's fashionable two-piece sets.
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT