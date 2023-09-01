Reformation’s End-Of-Summer Sale Is Offering Up To 70% Off — These Are Our Top Picks

ADVERTISEMENT
Reformation's long-awaited, annual end-of-summer sale is well underway and things are only getting better from here on out. After a few weeks of red-hot deals, Ref fan faves like silk halter tops, bestselling dresses and chic denim silhouettes are now up to 70% off both online and in store. We expect items to sell out quickly so allow us to direct you to our top picks, including all the brand's highlights: party- and wedding guest-ready midi dresses, tried-and-true denim and stylish day-to-date tops.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.