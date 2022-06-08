Got your wedding guest outfit sorted but not your footwear? Join the club! When it comes to shoes for a wedding, a lot of factors come into play, from the type of terrain – sand, grass or pavement – to the length of the celebrations. For the most part though, comfort is key – especially if it's an all-day event. But that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style.
To help you decide on this all-important investment, or to guide you towards similar options already in your wardrobe, here are 15 styles of shoe to wear for different types of weddings and outfits.
Advertisement
If you're wearing a suit
Whether solid, printed or major statement, it can be tough to pair your suit with formal shoes during warmer months. Depending on the suit, try a statement pair like these feathery Mango heels, a chunky mule à la Vagabond or loafers with or without a heel (see Zara for pointers).
If you're going to a destination wedding
Besides being the perfect excuse for a holiday, a destination wedding is an opportunity to dress a little more casually. To dress down a gown or add some flair to a casual look, go for a chunky heel or wedge similar to these pairs from Dear Frances, Camper and Kurt Geiger.
If you're not a heels person
No heels, no problem. To avoid having to pack an additional pair of comfy pumps, it's totally fair to wear flats or slip-on shoes instead. Take note of these fancy sandals from Ganni and Santé + Wade, or plump for a pair of timeless ballet flats from the likes of Everlane.
If you're wearing a dress
No matter the length, dresses are a lot easier to pair with shoes you already own. Think about whether you want to match them with your dress for a monochromatic look, add a pop of colour to an otherwise neutral 'fit or make sure your shoes are The Moment. The following pairs – from Reformation, Topshop and & Other Stories – are capable of all of the above.
If you're going casual
With weddings taking on less traditional forms, a casual event is on the cards for a lot of us these days. For legal ceremonies and pub parties, a flat sandal or more stompy shoe is fair game. These pairs from Charles & Keith to Dr. Martens are your ticket to nonchalance.
Advertisement
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.