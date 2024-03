As expected for the cold-weather season, furry coats and fur-embellished outerwear were everywhere on the runways, with the highlight being neon green-accented pieces that appeared during the Off-White show and the Mob Wife-esque looks worn by Gigi Hadid and Amelia Gray on the Miu Miu runway. More unexpectedly, furry shoes and bags provided a touch of interest to the standard winter offerings, as seen at Acne, Dries Van Noten, and Saint Laurent where fuzzy bags complemented the looks, as well as Zimmermann where, in addition to stuffed animal-like totes, fur-adorned sandals provided an alternative twist on the footwear trend