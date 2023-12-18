If you’re adopting a literal approach to the notion of kicking the new year off in style, doing so from the bottom up is a logical place to start. A fresh pair of shoes can go the extra mile for an outfit, be that by adding some extra pep to your ensemble or by grounding it in a more neutral foundation. Whichever camp you (and your closet) are finding yourself in for 2024, there are a number of about-to-be-big footwear trends out there that’ll suit your wardrobe needs. But where to begin?
We scoured the spring/summer 2024 runways. We perused our favourite retailers. We even collected predictions from industry experts to round up the top nine shoe styles you should expect to see everywhere during the months ahead. Need something sleek for the office? We’ve got you covered on the boot front. Itching for a touch of drama? We’ve outlined the major toe-bearing trends that are about to take over come summer… and they’re not without controversy. If you’re just looking for some shopping inspo, there’s plenty of that, too, in the form of leg-hugging silhouettes, the comeback of kitten heels, and more. Scroll on and make this the year of staying ahead of the sartorial game.
Shoe Trend 2024: Micro Heels
In the same way 2017 ushered in the era of the micro purse, 2024 will bring with it the micro heel. Signs that the ubiquitous platform shoe may be past its peak came in the form of mini heels on major runways including those of Gucci, Givenchy, and Brunello Cucinelli. This ultra-low look is sneaking its way onto slingbacks, mules, boots, and more, meaning the barely-there pump will be here to stay until next December. “The kitten heel gives a lift and a great posture, but they’re still comfortable and practical shoes for the woman on the move,” says Marina Larroudé who founded an eponymous luxury shoe label.
Shoe Trend 2024: Mesh Materials
What began as the go-to material for tops and dresses throughout last year’s Y2K party attire will be migrating south in 2024 and losing a bit of its shine along the way. Mesh is taking on footwear in the form of silkier, lightweight materials, dramatic overlays, and subtle shoe details. Most notable were the mesh socks we spotted everywhere from Chanel to Sacai and statement boots made out of the breathable fabric on runways of GmbH and Mugler. And then there was Givenchy taking the trend to the next level by layering mesh over some of its shoes, rather than underneath them.
Shoe Trend 2024: Skin-Tight Boots
Whether you’re a below-the-knee kind of boot wearer or you prefer something thigh-high, opt for a fit that hugs the leg. Marni led the charge with skin-tight styles in a range of colorways from blue to orange to white, while Ferragamo kept it simple with its sleek black iteration of the trend. Versace also favored lean silhouettes with the added bonus of the increasingly popular peep-toe (more on that below), and we even spotted a snug style at Alaïa with slits running along the body of the boot. Pro tip: A stretchy, water-resistant knit fabric is an easy and practical way to replicate this look IRL.
Shoe Trend 2024: Thong Sandals
Consider the flip-flop debate settled… at least for the duration of 2024. The Row was ahead of the curve on this trend in 2023, and now, according to Shopbop fashion director Caroline Maguire, thong sandals will be THE shoe of summer — a prediction supported by the high-fashion flip-flops on display at Chanel, Burberry, and Coperni. “Whether you're opting for something flat and simple or going for a more embellished and strappy silhouette, thong sandals will be an easy go-to for everyone next year,” Maguire shares.
Shoe Trend 2024: Slouchy Silhouettes
If the skin-tight fit isn’t for you, there are alternative boot styles gaining popularity in equal stride. Paired with mini dresses and trouserless looks at Victoria Beckham were slouchy black boots fit for the British countryside the designer famously frequents. Proenza Schouler achieved a similar aesthetic with ankle boots, while Alexander McQueen went for a heeled, above-the-knee version.
Shoe Trend 2024: Peep Toes
For the perfect transitional footwear purchase to navigate 2024’s changing seasons, this trend has got you covered (almost). There were various levels of toe teasing across the SS24 collections, with Alaïa, Mugler, and Schiaparelli putting out pumps that offered no more than a peek. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton exposed just the hallux (beneath sheer tights). Regardless how much toe you decide to show, this look isn’t limited to heels. We’re already spotting it mixed with other major trends including a pair of standout skin-tight boots on the Victoria Beckham runway, as well as platform shoes and ballet flats.
Shoe Trend 2024: Snake Print
Pulling off anything with an animal print requires a certain degree of fashion ferocity, especially when that print borrows from a snake. But designers are making it look easy with understated styles that will function more like a neutral in the new year. At Khaite, sharp heels with python appeal were sent down the runway behind bowler bags featuring the same pattern. At Fendi, there were embossed reptilian boots in shades of brown and dark green while a bolder iteration of the print appeared on loafers, boots, outerwear, and accessories at Jil Sander.
Shoe Trend 2024: Tassels & Ties
Straps may be noticeably absent from dresses across the SS24 collections in favor of strapless silhouettes, but that doesn’t mean they’re gone entirely. Flats, Mary Janes, and clogs were fastened at the ankle with all sorts of ties and tassel details at Collina Strada, Molly Goddard, and Isabel Marant, while Miu Miu added anklets to match its braided leather sandals. Also worth mentioning is the adorable assortment of shoe styles tied up in bows at Chloé and Altuzarra.
Shoe Trend 2024: Bright Whites
We’ve already identified white as the couleur du jour as told by Valentino in our latest list of 2024 fashion trends, and footwear is no exception. Eye-catching designs by Chloé, Bottega Venetta, and Prada prove that everything from pointy-toed pumps to chunky loafers and mules will be slathered in the shade. And while the stark hue certainly makes a statement when polishing off a fashion-forward ‘fit, commuters might want to sit this one out.
