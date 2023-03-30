Story from Fashion

7 Shoe Trends To Up Your Footwear Game In 2023

If your Spring wardrobe calls for a seasonally appropriate update, the best place to start is from the bottom. Solid style choices begin with a fashionable foundation, so what better way to step into a series of fresh ensembles this year than in one of the biggest shoe trends of 2023
Maybe you’re contemplating a pair of trainers to kick things off but have no idea if something dad-approved, chunky, or classic white is the way to go. Perhaps you’re in need of a trusty winter boot but are unsure if it should land above, below, or right around the knee. Toiling over whether or not giant platform heels are really worth the inevitable tumble? 
Ahead, we’ve got answers to all these questions and more. And while the best fashion trends will always be whichever ones are worthy of your very own style moodboard, let this be an accessory guide for what the sartorial savants are adopting this season, should you wish to follow in their footsteps. 
Mary-Janes

The appeal of preppy attire has yet to fade in 2023, but when it comes to the aesthetic’s favoured shoe style, don’t settle for a plain old Mary Jane. The latest twist on this trend takes the classic silhouette up a notch, sometimes even literally with chunky soles and sky-high heels. Think: luxe fabrics, bold patterns, multiple straps, and pearly embellishments.
Knee-high boots

In the same way skirt hems are (somewhat) believed to rise and fall with stock prices, certain boot lengths are favoured over others depending on the mood of each season. A good-looking boot never really goes out of style, but as we look ahead at the start of a new year for trends to come, our footwear preferences are following suit. Not as low as a bootie but not as tall as its over-the-knee counterpart, the knee-high boot is the perfect in-between option no matter what colour, fabric, or heel you pair it with.  
Magenta

Pantone revealed Viva Magenta to be the official colour of 2023, meaning a magical melange of crimson red, hot pink, fuchsia, raspberry, and maroon will be making its way into our wardrobes in the form of one bright, bold hue. There’s no wrong way to wear this mood-enhancing hue, which can give everything from trainers and flats to heels an extra punch. 
Fancy flats

As much as platform soles are having a moment right now, so, too, are flats, from ballerina styles to the pointy-toed tips that were peak Y2K. But don’t confuse these flats for commuter shoes, because what they lack in height they make up for in sparkle. These are fancy flats fit for dance floors and fabulous fêtes. 
Moto boots

Biker fashion is officially in thanks to motorcycle-inspired everything on the spring/summer 2023 runways. There were buckles and gloves and leather galore, with protective pants and moto jackets cementing the aesthetic as a style staple. You don’t need to be racing to appreciate what the trend can add to your winter wardrobe, and dipping your toe in with a chunky boot is a good place to start. 
Bow ties

As much as we love chic suiting, this dazzling trend has nothing to do with tuxedos. Instead, think of your feet as gifts to be wrapped, your toes as tiny presents you can tie right up in a bow. That’s the signature look of up-and-coming brands like Mach & Mach, founded in 2017 by a pair of Tbilisi-based sisters on their way to having their biggest year yet. 
Hybrid trainers

What happens when you cross the always-cool trainer silhouette with a practical, winter-proof shoe? Believe it or not, you get an ultra-trendy hybrid model that can take you from outdoor excursions to indoor reservations — no footwear change required. 
