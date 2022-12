Nothing gives us the fresh-start-feeling of the New Year like anticipating what new and different footwear trends we will encounter. Of course, weather permitting, many of our favourite closed-toe shoe styles will continue to reign supreme: classic styles synonymous with this time of year — the knee-high boot , the loafer — aren't going anywhere. But 2023 sure is bringing plenty of interesting new styles into the mix and all of them, you can find at Dear Frances ; our latest sartorial obsession and go-to for quality craftsmanship.