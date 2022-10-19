Nothing gives us the fresh-start-feeling of the New Year like anticipating what new and different footwear trends we will encounter. Of course, weather permitting, many of our favourite closed-toe shoe styles will continue to reign supreme: classic styles synonymous with this time of year — the knee-high boot, the loafer — aren't going anywhere. But 2023 sure is bringing plenty of interesting new styles into the mix and all of them, you can find at Dear Frances; our latest sartorial obsession and go-to for quality craftsmanship.
The '90s and early aughts nostalgia, for one, is still a leading influence over our sartorial choices, with more and more long-forgotten trends having a full-on renaissance. Mules and clogs are back in a big way, reimagined in candy-bright colours, ultra-shiny patent and fuzzy shearling, whilst the classic stiletto boot is making its way back. For all those heel-averse, don't worry — 2023 is also all about the statement, architectural heel. Often big and clompy (in the best way), these are definitely comfort-first.
Of course, Y2K fashion isn’t the only thing influencing what we adorn our feet with. If you partook in Cowgirl Summer you’ll be pleased to know that your Western-leaning footwear will remain a mainstay through 2023. This time though we're going full equestrian with saddle boots.
For the most part, this season’s shoe offerings are pretty practical, but they certainly don’t lack excitement, so we’re deep-diving into the five trends set to dominate 2023. Keep reading for your guide to navigating them all, whether you want to channel your inner rodeo queen or party like it’s 2003.
