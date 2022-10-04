These 5 Shoe Trends Are Set To Dominate The Rest Of 2022

Nothing marks the start of fall like packing away our sandals and busting out our favorite closed-toe shoes. And while some classic styles are synonymous with this time of year — a knee-high boot, a classic loafer — this fall/winter season is bringing plenty of interesting trends into the mix.
The '90s and early aughts nostalgia, for one, is still a leading influence over our sartorial choices, with more and more long-forgotten trends having full-on renaissances. Mary Janes are back in a big way, reimagined in a variety of different styles and heights, while the slouchy boot has (finally) made a triumphant return. Carrying over from the first half of 2022, towering platforms are still very much en vogue, adding a few extra inches to everything from our dancing shoes to our everyday boots — and to the delight of the heel-averse, this includes wedges, too.
Of course, Y2K fashion isn’t the only thing influencing what we adorn our feet with. The chunky loafer is still going strong, and if you partook in Cowgirl Summer, you’ll be pleased to know that your Western-leaning footwear will remain a mainstay through 2023.
For the most part, this season’s shoe offerings are pretty practical, but they certainly don’t lack excitement. In partnership with Nine West, we’re deep-diving into the five trends set to dominate the remainder of 2022. Keep reading for your guide to navigating them all, whether you want to channel your inner rodeo queen or party like it’s 2003.