Why You Should Create A Style Mood Board In 2023

Using runway and street style photos, as well as archival images of celebrities and designers as inspiration, I meticulously added each outfit to a Pinterest board that I regularly updated throughout the year. In the vast universe of digital collaging, I was able to tune up my style and expand it at the same time. Take, for example, the many versions of suiting I pinned to my board throughout 2022, which evolved from all-black versions worn with trainers, to cream monochrome iterations that featured wrap-around and obi belts. Then, there were the multiple black slip dresses I saved, which were styled with sweaters and boots for a comfy, casual vibe, to white T-shirts and bright red boots. There were also ensembles that I now see as the beginnings of the bikercore and balletcore trends, both of which I've incorporated into my closet as they've come to dominate the fashion cycle.