I Tried A Personalised Styling Service To Build A Capsule Wardrobe – Here’s How I Got On

Did I feel like my colour, fabric and print preferences were taken into consideration? Yes. Did Stitch Fix always hit the right mark? No. Since completing my first fix, I realise you have to be super clear on what you want. For example, I said I liked colour and pattern but also dismissed plenty of patterns I felt were too kitschy or colours that didn't fit with my existing wardrobe. As someone with very specific tastes, I don't think I will become a regular customer but I'll definitely consider rebooking for particular occasions or when I have a specific fashion requirement (weddings, work events, the perfect petite jeans). With only a £10 styling fee and the ability to try before you buy, it's worth looking into if you too have sizing issues.