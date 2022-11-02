This Is What Makes A Good Motorcycle Jacket, According To A Real Biker

Even if you’re not actually hopping on a bike on the weekends, a good quality material like leather will most likely be the best option to keep you warm and stylish. “Leather is durable and it's stronger,” says Costello, who says that a high quality leather is less likely to rip open in an accident. So, if it withstands a motorcycle fall, it’ll last a lot longer in great condition. Take a cue from Kylie Jenner’s fit, going for a vintage jacket that will add a worn feel to your look.