This Is What Makes A Good Motorcycle Jacket, According To A Real Biker

While motocross has long been an influence in fashion, this season, the inspiration is more concrete, with celebrities like Bella Hadid , Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski dressing like they’re off to the races. And it’s all about the jackets: Back in May, Hadid stepped out in New York wearing a yellow racing jacket with the Yamaha logo, while Bieber sported a vintage red biking jacket paired with parachute pants. Kylie Jenner also endorsed the trend, wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler padded jacket with a denim mini skirt. Beyoncé also took on the style with her British Vogue spread , in which she posed on a motorcycle, wearing head-to-toe leather from Junya Watanabe and Commando.