5 Coat and Jacket Trends You’ll Be Seeing This Autumn

Often hailed as the season of fashion , autumn is the perfect time for outside activities *without* the massive sweat stains or the animosity towards every fabric that is thicker than cotton or linen. It’s the season for a (literal) breath of fresh air. Whether you’ll be embracing the cooler season with your take on Fashion Week trends or sticking to your comforting favourites this season, the one thing that everyone is going to need is a good, solid coat . While it’s definitely not necessary to buy a brand-new piece as soon as the weather changes, it’s always helpful to know which styles will be thriving and/or making a comeback for the upcoming season.