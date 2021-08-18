Just because we’ve given in to Y2K’s influence over our wardrobes doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten how questionable the era’s fashions were. For a good decade at the turn of the millennium, the industry’s top dressers chose so-called aesthetics over utility, adorning themselves with chain belts that did little to keep one’s pants up and tube tops that required nipple petals and rolls of boob tape. Barely-there monochrome skirt sets and twee butterfly motifs were also among the trends that dominated in the early aughts. And yet, people loved them — or loved to hate them — enough to justify the current resurrection.