Are You Ready For The Tube-Top Renaissance?

Like most of today’s trends, the return of the once-maligned strapless top can be attributed to a viral hashtag on TikTok. As it stands, #tubetop has more than 52 million views on the Gen-Z-favourite platform, with thousands of videos popping up daily, featuring styling tips, DIY tutorials , and hacks for wearing the style when you have big boobs . But tube tops aren’t reserved for members of Gen Z, nor is their comeback only present on TikTok. Instead, the going-out top beloved by early-aughts stars like Britney Spears, J.Lo, Ashanti, and Sarah Jessica Parker — whose Sex and the City alter ego wore a bevy of tube tops during the series, paired with a jersey skirt and an arm scarf (Season 4, Episode 13) , knit hot pants and a newsboy cap (Season 4, Episode 8) , and cargo trousers (Season 3, Episode 13)is as pervasive in fashion as Y2K itself.