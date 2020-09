30 Shackets To See You Through Autumn

While rollnecks ankle boots and cosy winter coats have been kitting us out for the cold weather since time immemorial, a new item of clothing entered the fashion lexicon just a few years ago. A hybrid of the shirt and the jacket, the perfect piece for layering, ideal for crisp autumnal days and eternally fun to say out loud: the shacket . Traditionally boxy in cut, it goes with practically everything in your wardrobe and whether you plump for military khaki, slick leather or classic denim, the shacket works just as well for autumn as it does for spring.