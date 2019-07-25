Story from Food & Drink

Quick! Soak Up The Sun At London's Best Rooftop Bars

Rebecca Cox
The sun is finally out! It's time to dust off your sunglasses, slather on the suncream, pack a compact umbrella (because: reality check) and decamp to the best rooftop bars in London.
From Shoreditch to Soho, we’ve found a little something for everyone in the capital. Whether you seek grand views and city suits or whimsical décor and a hip east London crowd, roll up, roll up, and let us whet your appetite for an al fresco cocktail or five as we take you on a tour of the city’s finest rooftop bars for 2019...
1 of 16
The Queen of Hoxton

The ever-evolving rooftop space at Queen of Hoxton will be transformed for summer into a colourful festival inspired by the town of San Cristobel and Mexican female wrestlers or luchadores. Good food also available with vegan options. Opens May 2nd.

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
020 7422 0958
2 of 16
@pergolalondon
Pergola London Olympia

Fancy sitting in an Instagram paradise whilst munching on delicious food with a gin cocktail? Look no further. Pergola London currently have two venues in Paddington and Olympia.

Level Five Rooftop, Olympia Car Park, Olympia Way, Kensington, W14 8UX

Telephone: 07940 501 343
3 of 16
Queen Elizabeth Hall Roof Garden

At the top of one of London's most famous Brutalist buildings, this garden, which began as a partnership with The Eden Project, is one of the most surprising spots in the city. Surprising because you can find fruit trees and wildflowers in the middle of one of London's most developed areas, as well as stunning views over the river and a cracking café bar. Find yourself a piece of turf and watch the world go by. Open from 12 noon in April.

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, London SE1

Telephone - 020 7960 4200
4 of 16
Netil360, Netil House

Sitting atop Hackney's Netil House, Netil360 is one of the city’s best places to knuckle down in the sunshine – during the day, this venue offers workspaces, yoga and good café food. But the real news is the post-6pm vibe. Last orders are at 10.30pm and you can't book, but it's worth trying your luck for the views and friendly, relaxed vibe.

1 Westgate Street, London E8 3RL
5 of 16

Long summer nights are my fave. Also, flamingo.

A post shared by Sally Mussellwhite (@sosally_) on

Frank’s Café

Despite being one of the coolest rooftop spaces in the city (and one of its worst-kept secrets), you shouldn't struggle to find a space at Frank's. The huge space covers the entire roof of a multistorey car park, and offers airy panoramic views across London. A strictly casual affair, the BBQ on offer is more than decent and the drinks are reasonable and plentiful. Open from May 30th.

10th Floor, Peckham Multi-Story Carpark, 95a Rye Lane, SE15 4ST
6 of 16
Aviary

High above east London's office buildings, Aviary is the perfect place for a well-deserved post-work cocktail. Take a seat in the outdoor lounge, watch the sun set over the city and leave work far, far below. If you're looking for something more substantial, their indoor restaurant has the same killer views as well as a seriously amazing steak selection. You can even book a private terrace just for you (and whoever else needs a Friday cocktail).

Montcalm Royal, London House, 22-25 Finsbury Square, London EC2A 1DX
7 of 16
Selfridges&Co London's Roof

This summer Selfridges&Co's roof has been transformed into a "Piper-Hiedsieck Champagne garden paradise". Drink in the view (London’s skyline looks pretty good from here), take cover under parasols if it gets too hot and enjoy oysters and rosé champagne – sounds like a good time doesn't it?

Selfridges & Co, 400 Oxford Street, London, W1A 1AB
8 of 16
Prince of Wales, Brixton

If a party on the roof is all you seek this summer, look no further – the weekend DJ lineup at the Prince of Wales is sure to please, while the three bars serve nicely as a one-venue bar crawl during the week. It gets very busy in the sunshine but the prices are good and you'll likely make friends in the queue for the bar.

467-469 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH
020 7095 1978
9 of 16
No. 32 The Old Town

Don't waste your weekend sitting inside a pub when the sun is shining; sit outside at a pub instead! No.32's terrace is the perfect place to while away a lazy afternoon in the sunshine overlooking Clapham Common, with a jug of their signature brunch cocktails and a few of your favourite friends.

32 The Pavement, London SW4 0JE
020 3535 0910
10 of 16
Sky Garden

Enclosed in glass at the very top of the Walkie Talkie building, this is an ideal option for anyone who loves a rooftop but has a healthy distrust of British weather. You do have to book in advance but it's free and, once you're up there, you have access to five different restaurants and bars to suit any kind of evening. All five bars guarantee unparalleled views, though, and you'll stay dry if the typical British summer does make an appearance.

1 Sky Garden Walk, London EC3M 8AF
11 of 16
Boundary Rooftop, Shoreditch

It's worth pre-booking for this east London spot – and once you're in, you'll want to stay all afternoon for their excellent food and drinks. We'd recommend the sharing menu, although you might not want to share...

2-4 Boundary Street, London E2 7DD
020 7729 1051
12 of 16
SUSHISAMBA

At 39 storeys high, it's one of the loftiest rooftops in the city so vertigo sufferers should steer clear. (Although if you suffer from vertigo and are reading a guide to rooftop bars, it's likely you're a daredevil.) The It crowd migrates here for the summer for the outstanding cocktail collection, so prepare for a lot of "Yah darlings" and air kisses with your Sambatini. Natch.

110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY
0203 640 7330
13 of 16
Roof East Stratford

Beach away from the beach, anyone? This rooftop bar is the perfect place to get your fix of the seaside. With games and activities to keep you entertained and wide variety of food stalls you really can't go wrong here.

7 & 8 Stratford Multi Storey Car Park, Great Eastern Rd, London E15 1BB, 07436 253180
14 of 16
Bar Elba

This place is paradise and the very Instagramable backdrop looks especially beautiful in summer. Beautiful views and food, that's Friday's after work drinks sorted.

Rooftop Mercury House, 109-117 Waterloo Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8UL, 020 3892 8166
15 of 16
Bussey Rooftop

Take a look at this beautiful rooftop bar in Peckham. A glorious option to soak up the sun and atmosphere. It also has wheelchair access and you can bring your dog!

Roof B, Bussey Building, 133 Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, 020 7635 6655
16 of 16
Big Chill

With locations in King's Cross and Brick Lane, the Big Chill is a fun, lively option if you looking for atmosphere East. Think Palm Springs decor - tropical, bright and pink with their new rose-tinted roof-top hangout venue. The bar also features live music on Thursdays - Saturdays.

257-259 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, 020 7427 2540

