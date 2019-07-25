The sun is finally out! It's time to dust off your sunglasses, slather on the suncream, pack a compact umbrella (because: reality check) and decamp to the best rooftop bars in London.
From Shoreditch to Soho, we’ve found a little something for everyone in the capital. Whether you seek grand views and city suits or whimsical décor and a hip east London crowd, roll up, roll up, and let us whet your appetite for an al fresco cocktail or five as we take you on a tour of the city’s finest rooftop bars for 2019...
BOOK Pergola Olympia at www.pergolalondon.com ~ Our botanical bolthole located on the top of Olympia London. Book the mad but amazing ‘GINSDAY’ every Wednesday ~ Unlimited G&T’s for two hours for just £20 a head, as well as our bottomless brunch on Saturdays for just £25 a head. You can sign up for a FREE drink too ~ Claim your @theduppyshare Rum Punch on our website at www.pergolalondon.com
Summer! We’ve been expecting you, get here and get here early it’s the Thursday we’ve been waiting for and we’re ready. . . . . #londonterrace #londonviews #sunsout #cocktailsontheroof #rooftopcocktail #LondonEats #LondonFoodie #LondonByLondon #London #LondonFoodBlogger #LondonEats #Foodie #LondonRestaurant #GreatFood #EatBritish #foodstagram #food #foodgasm #InstaFood #TopLondonFood #LondonFood #LondonFoodScene #GreatLondonFood
Selfridges&Co London's Roof
This summer Selfridges&Co's roof has been transformed into a "Piper-Hiedsieck Champagne garden paradise". Drink in the view (London’s skyline looks pretty good from here), take cover under parasols if it gets too hot and enjoy oysters and rosé champagne – sounds like a good time doesn't it?
Selfridges & Co, 400 Oxford Street, London, W1A 1AB
Looking for Valentine’s Day inspiration? Why not treat your loved one(s) to one of our luxurious dinner packages at Boundary Rooftop or The Vault - or both! Head to our website for more details! 🥰 . . #boundaryproject #boundaryrooftoop #shoreditch #redchurchstreet #valentinesdaylondon #valentinesday #eastlondon #londonfoodie #londoneater #londonrooftop #eventhire #londoneats #londonrestaurants #privatehire #privatedining #londonviews #rooftopbar
In case you hadn't heard, we got a makeover just in time for spring 🌸🌿🌺🌷🌼💐😍 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Plus, we've got heaters for those chillier evenings and we're fully covered so those spring showers won't get you down! See you there, rain or shine 🌧️☀️ . . . . . . . . #BusseyRooftopBar #BusseyBuilding #RooftopBar #London #LondonBar #LondonRooftop #Peckham #PeckhamLife #PeckhamResident #PeckhamRye #MySecretLondon #TimeOutLondon #LOTILoves #Rooftop #Bar #Cocktails #Yum #SE15 #Interior #SouthLondon #SouthEastLondon #RooftopBars #Experience #Floral #Summer #LondonBars #DrinksWithAView #RockaDollar #Design #Flowers
