12 Sunglasses Trends That Never Go Out Of Style

I’m going to put myself out there and admit I never really buy sunglasses . I know, what a way to start a dedicated shopping guide, but I just don’t find that I need any more. I have my trusty black rectangular pair, my brown ‘70s-style aviators, oval tortoiseshell cat eyes and a pair of blue tinted frames. Sure, I’ve dabbled in other sunglasses trends here and there – red heart shapes inspired by Harry Styles’ "Watermelon Sugar" music video , skinny Matrix micro shades like Bella Hadid – but you don’t really need them all. Once you know which styles suit your face and personal style, then you’re set.