I Had Never Really Considered Prescription Sunglasses — Until Now

The most important thing with any pair of glasses (sun or no) is getting the fit right, says Tom. "You can have the most appropriate frame for your face," he tells me, "but if it doesn't fit you it's like wearing shoes that are the wrong size." By fit that means even weight distribution around your face and nose, without the frame touching bits of your face like eyelashes or cheeks. If the glasses aren’t comfortable and don’t generally line up with your brow line, they’re going to look and feel 'off'. Fit can be adjusted at home but both Tom and Eve advise trying on and adjusting in person as that will give you the most accurate account of how the frames really fit your face.