I Had Never Really Considered Prescription Sunglasses — Until Now

As my relationship with my eyesight has changed in the last year (going from a Glasses Avoider to someone who feels the most herself in her frames), I’ve started to renegotiate how I see sunglasses . I’d love to treat them like a pure fashion accessory but there were always things to consider. Most of the time my ability to see in glasses kept me from chucking on a pair of sunnies whenever I felt like it. For that to work, I would have had to carry contact lenses with me at all times, 'just in case the weather turns'. Then there’s the unnecessarily dry eyes from lenses kept in too long, as well as the headaches from the glare and the slightly small Topshop frames squeezing my head. While there was nothing technically stopping me from being a sunglasses girlie , it all felt like too much. And spending £100+ on a pair that also helped me see? Preposterous.