I Accessorised My Way To Embracing Disability

For the disabled people who need them, mobility aids are an essential tool for thriving but they also moonlight as a symbol of empowerment. The interlocking of mobility and personal style can help carve out a route to self-acceptance, regardless of how supportive the people around us are. Investing in a beautiful cane with intricate flower designs was transformative for me in accepting the chronic pain and hypermobile joints that impede my mobility. Now I never feel shame for getting my cane out in public, even when people stare at the apparent oddity of a young, visibly disabled person.