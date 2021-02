I Accessorised My Way To Embracing Disability

For the 1 billion of us who live in disabled bodies, it can be a fierce challenge to embrace our disabilities without shame, which is intensified by the stares, comments and uncomfortable questions that plague us while using mobility aids in public. Despite becoming disabled as a 14-year-old, it took nearly a decade for me to finally embrace my identity; the struggle to use a cane without embarrassment was even more difficult. I often submitted to internalised ableism and prioritised looking non- disabled over managing my pain levels to avoid the inquisitive rudeness of strangers.