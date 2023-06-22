Ganni X Ace & Tate Might Be Summer’s Sexiest Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a must-have summer accessory. Not only do they shield your eyes from the sun's harmful rays but the right pair can elevate any outfit, giving any look an instant dose of cool. And just when we thought we’d seen every possible iteration — from the return of OTT lenses to the micro-shade trend — two of our favourite brands have joined forces to create a capsule collection.
Combining the cool colour palette of Copenhagen-based Ganni with the playful styles of Amsterdam eyewear label Ace & Tate, these fashionable sunglasses are a guaranteed sell-out. There are three styles to complement a wide range of face shapes: the XXL Trixie, the rectangular Twiggy and the oval-shaped Xena, available in four colourways. Depending on your style, you may want to pick up the punchy bubblegum pink (exclusive to Ganni) or matcha green, or perhaps you'll be swayed by the subtler charms of Havana Haze and Rødvin.
To turn your head just that little bit further, the collection also puts each brand's sustainability efforts into sharp focus. Depending on the shape and colour, each pair of shades is made from a combination of recycled acetate made from scraps generated during production, acetate renew bio made from wood pulp combined with recycled contents instead of fossil fuels, bio-based plasticisers and cellulose. What's more, every pair comes in a padded leopard-print pouch crafted from Ganni’s leftover material. Interested? Of course you are. Keep scrolling to see (and shop) the collection.
Trixie Sunglasses
Tapping into the Barbiecore aesthetic, this bubblegum pink is exclusive to the Trixie style and only available on Ganni's website. A little bit extra, these XXL shades are for those looking to make a statement and suit a wider face wonderfully.
Xena Sunglasses
This shape is much more narrow, the thin oval frames exposing the eyebrows. Best for those with more angular faces, they'll accentuate the jaw and complement high cheekbones. I've bagged the tobacco brown pair for myself.
Twiggy Sunglasses
Twiggy works perfectly on wider faces. More angular than Trixie, these shades are reminiscent of 2022's magnificently oversized styles.
