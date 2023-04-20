21 Sustainable Fashion, Home & Beauty Brands On Our Radar Right Now

Sustainable shopping is something of an oxymoron. As hard as we try to make environmentally friendly choices in our wardrobes, beauty routines and living rooms — recycling our empties, shopping secondhand and steering clear of fast homeware — the truth is that every product we purchase has an impact on this planet we call home.
While there is no simple definition of the word sustainable, especially in a shopping context, Cambridge Dictionary defines it as "causing, or made in a way that causes, little or no damage to the environment and therefore able to continue for a long time". But in a world where the beauty industry produces more than 120 billion units of packaging every year globally and the UK alone throws away or incinerates around 300,000 tonnes of textile waste yearly, our consumption is clearly getting out of hand.
Of course, the most sustainable thing you can do is use products and pieces you already own, borrow bits from friends, rent styles or shop secondhand. Reuse, resell, recycle — we all know the drill by now. But for when you do want to buy something new (as many of us often do), here's our monthly edit of fashion, home and beauty picks that are as fabulous as they are planet-friendly.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.