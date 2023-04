21 Sustainable Fashion, Home & Beauty Brands On Our Radar Right Now

While there is no simple definition of the word sustainable , especially in a shopping context, Cambridge Dictionary defines it as "causing, or made in a way that causes, little or no damage to the environment and therefore able to continue for a long time". But in a world where the beauty industry produces more than 120 billion units of packaging every year globally and the UK alone throws away or incinerates around 300,000 tonnes of textile waste yearly , our consumption is clearly getting out of hand.