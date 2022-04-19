My name is Lucy and I’ve worked as a beauty journalist for almost a decade. I’ve spent much of my career experimenting with product after product but over the last few years I’ve become more and more conscious about the sustainability of my skincare routine. I won’t lie, it can feel overwhelming. There’s a lot to know and even more to learn, from figuring out exactly what ‘carbon footprint’ means to the differences between types of plastic, what can actually go in kerbside recycling and whether I’ll really refill those refillable pots of moisturiser. I know I’m not alone and, more importantly, I know I’m not perfect. Nobody is – and that’s why I’ve realised playing my small part is enough.
As somebody who works in and consumes all things beauty, my conscience often eats me up. Can I really care about the planet and be passionate about products? The answer, actually, is yes. It’s about making wise choices and learning to do better – and that’s where Sukin comes in. A natural, cruelty-free, vegan and carbon-neutral brand owned and made in Australia, it’s also on a Journey to Better – and being able to incorporate brands like this into my everyday life is just as good for my skin as it is for the planet. So if you’re struggling to know where to start, I’m here to help. Click through to read my top tips for creating a more sustainable skincare routine.
